JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Target Price to $10.00

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SLDB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $8.25 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 283.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 920,404 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,741,000 after purchasing an additional 904,160 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,935,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,781 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

