JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target to $65.00

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VERA. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 28.63 and a quick ratio of 28.63. Vera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vera Therapeutics news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $3,954,187.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,608.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 526,551 shares of company stock valued at $21,533,345 in the last 90 days. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $227,027,000. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,142,000 after purchasing an additional 694,286 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,653,000 after purchasing an additional 515,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $17,087,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

