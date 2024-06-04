Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,500 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 401,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISPR shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Ispire Technology in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ispire Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Ispire Technology Trading Up 4.4 %

Ispire Technology stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. Ispire Technology has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $415.67 million, a PE ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. Research analysts forecast that Ispire Technology will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ispire Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ispire Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $969,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ispire Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ispire Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ispire Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Ispire Technology by 499.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

