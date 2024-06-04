iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,872,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932,104 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 6.2% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $135,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,926,529 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.0594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.