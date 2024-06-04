iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after buying an additional 121,364 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,597,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,696,000 after purchasing an additional 199,531 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,449,000 after acquiring an additional 463,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,090,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,725,374. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

