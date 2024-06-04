iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 321.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,871 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.39. 1,099,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,674. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2621 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

