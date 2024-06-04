Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Shares of IOVA opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.81. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71400.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,480 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.6% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 60.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,267,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,262 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,916,000 after acquiring an additional 609,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 3,287,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after acquiring an additional 337,279 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

