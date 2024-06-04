Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,404 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.9% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $44,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $453.13. The company had a trading volume of 32,774,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,155,211. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $460.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $440.53 and its 200 day moving average is $425.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

