Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Intuit worth $181,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $77,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 24.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 33.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $9.22 on Monday, reaching $567.22. 1,566,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.30 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $628.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,521,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

