Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Sells 2,096 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $23,391.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 60,158 shares in the company, valued at $671,363.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,578,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.99. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

