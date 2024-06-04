Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,523,284.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Qualys Stock Performance
Shares of QLYS traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.57. 455,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,649. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.77. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.53 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.47.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Qualys
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.23.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.
