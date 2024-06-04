Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells 8,442 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $107,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $210,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Freshworks Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,119. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.75. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,525,000 after buying an additional 1,354,530 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Freshworks by 107.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,050,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after buying an additional 2,097,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $59,311,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Freshworks by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,175,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,589,000 after acquiring an additional 193,708 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Freshworks by 76.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,222,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,280,000 after acquiring an additional 963,426 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Freshworks from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

