Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells 8,442 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $107,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $210,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Freshworks Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,119. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.75. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Freshworks from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
