Insider Buying: PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Buys 2,702 Shares of Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.21 per share, for a total transaction of $41,097.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,488,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,638,670.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, May 29th, Sang Young Lee acquired 14,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $209,580.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Sang Young Lee acquired 6 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $90.60.

PCB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PCB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.89. 18,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,597. The company has a market capitalization of $212.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $19.03.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on PCB

Institutional Trading of PCB Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.