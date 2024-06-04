InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 17.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 million, a P/E ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Insider Activity at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 200 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.04 per share, with a total value of $52,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,252,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,829,831.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $264.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,252,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,829,831.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $583.45 per share, for a total transaction of $233,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,251,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,201,961.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $914,341 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

