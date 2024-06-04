IG Group (LON:IGG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,000

IG Group (LON:IGG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 950 ($12.17) to GBX 1,000 ($12.81) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on IG Group from GBX 859 ($11.01) to GBX 782 ($10.02) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 940.50 ($12.05).
IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.
