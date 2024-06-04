IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 9,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:IAG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,455,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,201,351. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $4.59.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 885,697 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at $916,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 35,778,309 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358,444 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 888.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,279,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

