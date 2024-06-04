i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IIIV shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,807,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 537,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,359,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $652.67 million, a PE ratio of 1,951.95 and a beta of 1.59.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

