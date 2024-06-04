Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,222 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $858,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 40,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.67. 183,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $66.18.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $340.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ingevity from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

