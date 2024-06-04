Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM)’s share price fell 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.90. 661,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,815,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 6.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $524.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,602,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,618,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 60.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,998,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,083,000 after buying an additional 2,630,780 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 15.1% in the third quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 16,299,356 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after buying an additional 2,141,437 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,985 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,641 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

