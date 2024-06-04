HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $640.04 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $640.04.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in HubSpot by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,406,000 after acquiring an additional 604,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,230,000 after acquiring an additional 487,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in HubSpot by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,022,000 after purchasing an additional 210,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $597.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $624.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.46 and a beta of 1.57. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
