Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.15-10.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.5-39.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.46 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.71.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.31. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The company has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

