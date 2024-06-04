Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,437 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.31% of Hologic worth $51,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Hologic by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Hologic by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Hologic by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HOLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.53. 1,065,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,040. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

