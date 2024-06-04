Holderness Investments Co. Makes New Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,898 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $159,060,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in AECOM by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,088,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,029,000 after purchasing an additional 374,250 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,669,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 868.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after buying an additional 128,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AECOM by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,231,000 after buying an additional 100,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.69. The company had a trading volume of 774,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.17. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -952.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

