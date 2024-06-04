Holderness Investments Co. Has $1.21 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,410 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $441,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 105.7% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24,457.1% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,624 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.94.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.2 %

COP stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,116,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.83. The company has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $99.35 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.