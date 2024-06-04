Holderness Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.4% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $1,496,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,146,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,684 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 48,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.42. 7,464,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,148,025. The company has a market capitalization of $325.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

