Holderness Investments Co. Buys 3,745 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 105.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $1,752,382,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,185,203,000 after buying an additional 3,905,449 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1,440.7% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,009,000 after buying an additional 1,028,976 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $161,994,000. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $153,957,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $4.61 on Monday, reaching $261.41. 3,003,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.64.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.29.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

