Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 436 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,612,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,395 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,372,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,427,000 after purchasing an additional 936,339 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 947.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 417,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,183,000 after purchasing an additional 377,924 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7,148.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after purchasing an additional 360,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 380,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 237,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,107,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,665. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $91.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.59.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.