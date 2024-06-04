Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 436 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,612,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,395 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,372,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,427,000 after purchasing an additional 936,339 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 947.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 417,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,183,000 after purchasing an additional 377,924 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7,148.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after purchasing an additional 360,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 380,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 237,140 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,107,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,665. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $91.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.59.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
