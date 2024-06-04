Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,601 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $44.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,743,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758,970. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.67. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.