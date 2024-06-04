Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $386.28. 3,610,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,782. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $400.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $388.41 and a 200-day moving average of $381.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

