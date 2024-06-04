Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 27,589,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,525,243. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.