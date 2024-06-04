HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Hits New 52-Week High at $226.83

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $226.83 and last traded at $226.83, with a volume of 302646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.48.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HEI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.13.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

