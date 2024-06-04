Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $54.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $51.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

HTLF stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 506.3% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 394,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,852,000 after buying an additional 329,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,244,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,032,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

