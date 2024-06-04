Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $45.99.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Financial USA

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,244,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,860,000 after buying an additional 62,177 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,623,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 32,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 435,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 82,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

