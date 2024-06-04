Heard Capital LLC Has $102.45 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Heard Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,483 shares during the period. Prologis makes up about 6.8% of Heard Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Heard Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Prologis worth $102,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.51. The company has a market cap of $100.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.