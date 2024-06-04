Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,030,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 10,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 378,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 28.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 120,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock remained flat at $16.23 on Monday. 4,770,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,963. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -93.23%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

