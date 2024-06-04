Head to Head Analysis: Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) versus UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Regions Financial pays out 52.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regions Financial has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Regions Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of UniCredit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Regions Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Regions Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 0 0 0 0 N/A Regions Financial 1 11 6 0 2.28

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for UniCredit and Regions Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Regions Financial has a consensus price target of $20.34, suggesting a potential upside of 7.50%. Given Regions Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than UniCredit.

Risk and Volatility

UniCredit has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regions Financial has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and Regions Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit 35.89% 14.67% 1.08% Regions Financial 19.75% 13.28% 1.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UniCredit and Regions Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $26.50 billion 2.55 $9.32 billion N/A N/A Regions Financial $9.15 billion 1.89 $2.07 billion $1.84 10.28

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than Regions Financial.

About UniCredit

(Get Free Report)

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services; group trade and correspondent banking services; and payments and cash management solutions. The company serves SME, corporate, multinational corporate, financial institution, and public sector clients, as well as retail, private banking, wealth management, and family office clients. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as deposits. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. It also provides investment and insurance products; low-income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

