Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Short Interest Update

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.5 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS HMDPF opened at C$80.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$94.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$78.42. Hammond Power Solutions has a twelve month low of C$32.65 and a twelve month high of C$117.26.

Hammond Power Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Hammond Power Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, and standard electrical transformers to the electrical and electronic industries.

