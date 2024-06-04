Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Plans $0.05 None Dividend

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Sunday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 86.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.1 %

GBDC opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.61 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. Bank of America raised Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GBDC

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.