GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) PT Raised to $165.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.92.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $140.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.61 and its 200-day moving average is $115.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.10. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $141.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $864,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,020,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $443,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,952 shares in the company, valued at $12,972,315.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $864,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,020,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,502 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,914,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,972,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 644.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after buying an additional 129,547 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

