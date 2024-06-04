Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Holdings Cut by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,843,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,716,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 107,496 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 206.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 86,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,397,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of MLPX stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 91,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.38. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $50.67.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.