Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Global Helium Price Performance
Global Helium stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Global Helium has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.
Global Helium Company Profile
