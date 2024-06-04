Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,909,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,267,207,000 after purchasing an additional 158,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,624,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,922,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,291,000 after acquiring an additional 504,475 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,952,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,783,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $792,547,000 after acquiring an additional 287,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.87. 2,180,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,240,220. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 176.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

