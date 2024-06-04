Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GNTX. B. Riley lifted their price target on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.83.

Gentex Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.93. Gentex has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Gentex’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,280,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $727,688,000 after acquiring an additional 163,373 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Gentex by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,728,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,356 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Gentex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,706,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,095,000 after purchasing an additional 230,873 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 41.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,677,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,217,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,335,000 after acquiring an additional 48,435 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

