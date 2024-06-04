GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Down 4.4%

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $161.54 and last traded at $162.89. 1,583,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,868,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.90.

GE Vernova Trading Down 4.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.16.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $478,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

