Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Sells 2,625 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CRM traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,947,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,923. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $229.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.