Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Synopsys by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Synopsys by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $561.18. 934,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,019. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $557.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.65. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.87 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

