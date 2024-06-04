Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Buys 5,233 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,396,000 after buying an additional 989,243 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,123,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after buying an additional 741,955 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,015,000 after purchasing an additional 523,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $92,429,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Spotify Technology stock traded up $16.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $313.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,481. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.35. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.89 and a beta of 1.61. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $129.23 and a 12-month high of $319.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.42.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

