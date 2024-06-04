GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of GAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GAP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.86.

GAP Stock Performance

GPS opened at $29.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GAP has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $30.75.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GAP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. GAP’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,106.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,723 shares of company stock worth $7,466,965. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in GAP by 37.2% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 14.4% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in GAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in GAP by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

