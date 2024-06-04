Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 1,012,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Galaxy Digital Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRPHF opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. Galaxy Digital has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

About Galaxy Digital

See Also

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

