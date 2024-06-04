Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on FULT. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FULT

Fulton Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.90 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.